This is one of the smartest $18 deals I've seen in a long time! If you're like me, you may have portion control problems. I overeat regularly and have little understanding over what's a proper sized food portion. If you're looking for a way to control your portion size during the holidays or any other day, I have you covered.

Every diet or "get back in shape" program requires portion control and weighing your food. The problem with most food scales is they happen to be archaic and they're a pain. It's difficult to decipher between the weight of a container or Tupperware and the food portion itself. That's in part why today's deal is such a smart bargain.

The Chef's Choice Professional Digital Kitchen scale has a smart feature that automatically deducts the weight of your food container or dish to provide the actual grams, ounces, or pounds of the ingredients alone.

If you do a lot of hosting or recipe prep, a food scale can be your best friend in the kitchen. It's key to ensure you don't under-cook or over-cook and for $18, it's a winner today.

Click the play button for a look at how I use the product in my kitchen.

Features of the Chef's Choice Professional Digital Kitchen scale:

Chef's Choice by Edgecraft is a brand trusted by professional and amateur cooks since 1984

Durable glass top scale is more elegant than cheaper plastic scales

Easy to clean

Large LCD display is easy to read

Automatically deducts the weight of your dish to provide the actual weight of the ingredients

Lowest-recorded price with quick shipping guarantees delivery by this weekend

Was: $36.00

Now: $17.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

