BUY IT NOW: $40 off new Pur Cool Gel Deep Sleep Pillow with free shipping

Let's start with a question that usually makes people scratch their heads: When is the last time you switched out your household pillows?

Did you know a pillow is supposed to be replaced every 36 months? And even if you change your pillows, how hot are they? Your body temperature must drop one degree to fall into deep sleep and the pillow deal I found is guaranteed to retain that temperature drop.



If you haven't seen it yet — and I saw it all over CES 2019, which is where I tested today's deal — pillows have undergone a massive technical overhaul. Pillows need to provide better support and they should not need a flipping to stay cool. A cool gel center in the brand new top-selling Pur Cool Gel Deep Sleep pillows gets the job done thanks to smart technology.

A lack of sleep can impact everything from our productivity to premature aging, heart disease and a decrease in overall quality of life. A better night's sleep is crucial and sometimes a pillow upgrade can make that world of difference.

Click the play button to see this brand new pillow up close.

Features of the Pur Cool Gel Deep Sleep Comfort Pillow:

Pillow constantly stays cool while offering full support to help you sleep

Developed by sleep therapists, doctors and ideal for those with insomnia

Designed to promote deep restorative sleep

Reduces night time perspiration

Cradles the head and neck to ease stress and spine strain

Helps anyone with sleep apnea or snoring issues sleep better

Anti-mold, anti-mildew, anti-dust and hypo-allergenic

Top pillow we've tested at its lowest-recorded price

Was: $99.99

Now: $59.99

***Buy two or more and the price drops to $49.99

