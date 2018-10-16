Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $20 Off Top Rated Microbead Neck and Travel Pillow + Free Shipping

After taking a total of 10 flights over the past seven days, I can thank today’s deal for protecting my neck and my shoulders.

Those neck, nap and travel pillows that fly off store shelves are marked up by as much as 300 percent at airports, and in most cases, you're just buying a glorified bean bag cushion. The travel pillow featured in today's deal is so effective, it can be used in conjunction with a traditional sleep pillow to eliminate snoring issues.

Whether you snore like a freight train (like I do), or are you're suffering from neck, back or shoulder pain, today one pillow can make a world of difference just in time for spring travel and road trips. This pillow helps you with that posture and provides support for travel or that much-needed nap.

If you have any type of cervical pain, there is some additional insight from which you can benefit. I reached out to USA Today contributor Dr. Derek Alessi to put this pillow I found to the test. Click the play button to hear more.

Features of the Pur-Well Cool-Head Microbead Neck and Back Pillow:

Ideal for upcoming holiday travel

Can be used in conjunction with a traditional pillow

Provides the ultimate neck support

Corrects your posture, keeps pressure of your spine

Great for home and relaxation

Dual comfort: plush and cozy on one side with cool relaxing material on the other

Not made of cheap bean bag material like competing products

Serves as a table pillow for desk naps and relaxation

BUY IT NOW: $20 Off Top Rated Microbead Neck and Travel Pillow + Free Shipping

Was: $36.99

Now: $16.99

**Buy two or more and price drops to $13.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA