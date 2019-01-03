Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Oh, the places you can go (and shop) to celebrate Dr. Seuss.

Saturday marks the 115th birthday of the beloved children's book author, and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company which helps manage his legacy, is offering events and more to help your family mark the day.

The biggest nationwide celebration will be at Target, which will host a Dr. Seuss birthday event from 10-11:30 a.m. at participating stores. The event will feature readings of "What Pet Should I Get," giveaways, activities and more. You can click here to find a list of participating stores.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises also has launched "The Cat in the Hat" and "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" children's clothing at Target to celebrate the day. An "Oh the Places You'll Go!" toddler boys' T-shirt costs $7.99 online; a toddler girls' "The Cat in the Hat" skater dress costs $19.99.

Click here to shop all Dr. Seuss children's clothing at Target.

If you're looking for a more Earth-friendly way to celebrate Dr. Seuss, you can check out the organic clothes featuring Dr. Seuss characters at Hanna Andersson Toddler Apparel. The Hanna Andersson clothes are on sale, but they will cost you more than a Dr. Seuss T-shirt at Target: a Dr. Seuss baby sweatshirt — typically $44 — is still $26.40.

Click here to shop all Dr. Seuss clothing at Hanna Andersson Toddler Apparel.

Want to throw a birthday party for Dr. Seuss? Dr. Seuss Enterprises has partnered with Party City on a line of Dr. Seuss party decor, as well as costumes and pajamas. You can get 36 Cat in the Hat paper hats for $12.99; a "Green Eggs and Ham" costume kit is $19.99.

Click here to shop all Dr. Seuss party supplies at Party City.

And if you want a fun way to honor the author himself, you can buy a Funko Dr. Seuss figure from $11.99 from GameStop, among other retailers.

In addition, you should be sure to seek out Dr. Seuss-related events on Saturday at your local bookstores and other retailers. If you want to expand your Dr. Seuss library, here are some places to shop online:

