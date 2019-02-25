Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $150 0ff Dyson V6 Handheld Vacuum with attachments and free shipping

My top deal request for the spring cleaning season has dropped early! A word to the frugally-wise wise: shop ahead of when stores want you to and you can save big.



I've said it before: stores know when you're shopping out of necessity and that's when they would like you to pay a premium. If you shop slightly ahead or after the fact, you will save a bundle.



Over the last few years, I've actually seen fewer deals once spring cleaning season is in full swing, as stores try and take advantage of the momentum. Slightly before your calendar says March is when spring cleaning deals are at their strongest.



Dyson is hands-down one of the most expensive but also one of the most reputable brands. You're paying for design, engineering and performance. I originally thought Dyson was not anything but an inflated brand name but I was quickly proven wrong after spending a week with the Dyson V6 Handheld Trigger.

Features of the Dyson V6 Fluffy vacuum cleaner:

$65 worth of extra bonus accessories with today's deal

Twice the suction power of any other handheld vac

Cordless operation for portability in your car

Super light weight at only 3.4 pounds

Balanced for one-hand operation

Most hygienic way to empty the bin with a single button

Easily transports and converts for floor, carpet and upholstery

Worked brilliantly on grout and difficult-to-access places

Easily removes salt and debris that collects in carpets and mats

BUY IT NOW: $150 0ff Dyson V6 Handheld Vacuum with attachments and free shipping

Was: $299.99

Now: $149.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.









