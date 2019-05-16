Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

"Grandma, what was a grocery store?"

OK, we're not there — yet. But as more retailers offer services that encourage consumers to shop online, it's understandable to have doubts about the future of big box stores and supermarkets.

Retailers that are doing more for online shoppers include Walmart, which announced earlier this week that it was going to offer next-day delivery on some items. The retail giant also gained attention in January with a commercial that used well-known Hollywood vehicles like the Batmobile to promote its service that offered curbside pickup of groceries ordered online.

Now Walmart is promoting that service by offering shoppers $10 off when they spend at least $50 on groceries online and select curbside pickup.

To receive the discount, add at least $50 in groceries to your cart at grocery.walmart.com, then select pickup and use the promo code LA9ARAAC when checking out.

Of course, you might not be able to take advantage of the discount if you don't have a car. You might just have to wait for Amazon to offer deals on drone delivery from Whole Foods.

