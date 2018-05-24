For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS.

Just in time for that holiday weekend and all of the road warriors out there, you can now score an additional five to six battery cycles for your smartphone or tablet.

Say goodbye to the power banks and spare battery chargers of 2017. The smartest charger on the market can easily charge two iPads, tablets or smartphones simultaneously - more importantly, it's faster than any wall outlet!

Ideal for Memorial Day travel or as a back-up generator, the iClever smart power bank can also be your best friend in an emergency situation. We've all been there: that battery goes dead before you can send the text telling your family where you are. In the event of a storm or a situation where you don't have electricity for a period of time, this is a no-brainer bargain. There is also a handy emergency LED torch light built in to the power bank!

To make matters even more exciting, the iClever Powerbank uses SmartID technology to identify the maximum charging speed for hundreds of different devices including Apple, Android, Samsung and various other tablets.

Click the play button to see the crazy balance between power and portability tied to this power bank.

- Charges quicker than a wall outlet

- Prevents overcharging and battery damage

- Identifies the device you are charging for maximum speed

- High power capacity: delivers 15,000mAh of fast charging speed

- Will give you an additional two days of use or up to six full charges smartphone charges

- Dual input charging allows for two simultaneous iPad, tablet or smartphone charges

- Lowest-recorded price

- Top performing power bank we tested on the market in this price range

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99

