Need a jolt of caffeine but short on cash? If you're a Sprint customer, you're in luck.

The wireless giant is offering its rewards members a free $5 Starbucks card.

Sprint customers can score the freebie by downloading (from iTunes or Google Play) and opening the free Sprint Rewards app and clicking on Sprint Rewards. Quantities of the free Starbucks card are limited.

Sprint Great rewards are brewing with #MySprintRewards! Download the My Sprint Rewards app now and get a $5 coffee card on us. Hurry - limited quantity. https://sprint.co/2TXViU2

Sprint customers on Twitter said they were grateful for the reward.

Others sought a similar deal from their mobile carrier.

And the free Starbucks card isn't the only Sprint deal worth noting right now. If you're in need of a new cell phone, check out Sprint's flash sale on pre-owned phones.

