Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Happy Cyber Monday 2018! With most of Amazon's top Cyber Monday deals now online, I've compiled a list of the discounts that will give you the biggest bang for your buck in every major shopping category. Keep in mind that there are fewer deals available Cyber Monday than there are Black Friday, but deals overall are much better!

Gaming, laptops, most television deals and appliances are always better deals on Black Friday. Tech items like home security, bedding, kitchen products and small appliance deals always shine on Cyber Monday in addition to store-wide sales.

Click the play button for a look at my overall Top 10 products. I've unboxed them, they're on display and also as a ready-to-shop and save list below. Happy Savings!

Top 10 deals at Amazon.com overall as reflected in video

10) Action cam: $100 off Z-Edge 4K WiFi action cams with free accessories and free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

9) Fast wireless smartphone charger: $20 off wireless charger with cooling pad and free shipping

Was: $46.99

Now: $26.99

8) Cookware: 100 off eight-piece stainless steel American Gourmet cookware set with free shipping

Was: $200.00

Now: $99.99

7) Power Tools: $100 off Dewalt brushless drill and combo kit with free shipping

Was: $249.00

Now: $149.00

6) Power bank: $30 off iClever power bank plus jump starter with free shipping

Was: $84.99

Now: $54.99

5) Chef's knife: $40 off top-rated five-star 8-inch chef knife with free shipping

Was: $64.99

Now: $24.99

4) Fire Tablet: $30 off Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $49.99

3) Pillows: 50 percent off top rated Pur-Dream sleep pillows two pack with free shipping

Was: $160.00

Now: $79.99 (for two)

and tied for third place:

3) Mattress topper: $100 off top-rated queen-size cool sleep mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

**King size adds $10

2) Noise cancelling headphones: $100 off the no. 1 active-noise cancelling headphones with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $89.99

1) Echo show: $50 off all-new Echo Show plus discounts on other Echo products with free shipping

Was: $229.99

Now: $179.99

ACTION AND DASH CAMERAS

Action cam: $100 off Z-Edge 4K WiFi action cams with free accessories and free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

Dash cam: $30 off HP dash cams with HD video recording with accessories and free shipping

Was: $94.99

Now: $64.99

***Reviews on page are tied to an incorrectly listed model. I tested the one on sale!

AUDIO

Noise cancelling headphones: $100 off the no. 1 active-noise cancelling headphones with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $89.99

Earbuds: $40 off Bluetooth waterproof wireless in-ear headphones with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

Echo Plus: $40 off Echo Plus premium sound system with Alexa with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $109.99

BEDDING AND PILLOWS

Mattress topper: $100 off top-rated queen-size cool sleep mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

Mattress topper: $100 off top rated king-size cool sleep mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $209.99

Now: $109.99

Pillows: 50 percent off top rated Pur-Dream sleep pillows two pack with free shipping

Was: $160.00

Now: $79.99 (for two)

Travel pillow: $20 off top rated travel and neck support pillow with free shipping

Was: $34.99

Now: $14.99

CHARGERS AND SMART TECH

Wireless charger for your car: $20 off Qi wireless mobile phone fast charger with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99

Power bank: $30 off iClever power bank plus jump starter with free shipping

Was: $84.99

Now: $54.99

Solar chargers: $30 off iClever iPhone and Android solar chargers with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $49.99

Fast smartphone wireless charger: $20 off fast smartphone charger with cooling pad and free shipping

Was: $46.99

Now: $26.99

DIY AND HOUSEHOLD HELP

Hose: $30 off 50 foot expandable garden hose with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $24.99

Lanterns: 50 percent off super bright emergency LED collapsible lanterns with free shipping

Was: $37.00

Now: $17.99

Multi-tool: $30 off Handsome Man DIY multi-tool (swiss army knife equivalent) with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $24.99

Power Tools: $100 off Dewalt brushless drill and combo kit with free shipping

Was: $249.00

Now: $149.00

Scale: $30 off new smart body fat weight scale with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99

***Reviews on page are tied to an incorrectly listed model. I tested the one on sale!

ECHO DEALS

Echo Dot: 52 percent off Alexa smart speaker with free prime shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

Echo: $30 off Amazon Echo smart speaker with Alexa with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $69.99

Echo Plus: $40 off Echo Plus premium sound system with Alexa with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $109.99

Echo Spot: $40 off Echo smart display speaker with Alexa with free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $89.99

Echo Show: $50 off all-new Echo Show plus discounts on other Echo products with free shipping

Was: $229.99

Now: $179.99

KITCHEN

Cookware: 100 off eight-piece stainless steel American Gourmet cookware set with free shipping

Was: $200.00

Now: $9.99

Chef's knife: $40 off top-rated five-star 8-inch chef knife with free shipping

Was: $64.99

Now: $24.99

Electric grill: $50 off electric grill and cooktop with touch controls and free shipping

Was: $139.99

Now: $89.99

Espresso maker: $30 off Italian Barista stainless steel espresso coffee maker with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $24.99

TABLETS

Fire 7: $20 off Fire 7 tablet with Alexa and special offers and free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99

Fire HD 8: $30 off Fire HD 8 16GB with Alexa and special offers and free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $49.99

Fire HD 10: $50 off Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa and free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

Fire Kids Edition: $40 off Fire HD 32GB kids edition plus case and free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $89.99

SECURITY AND SURVEILLANCE DEALS

Indoor Security Cams: $33 off Blink indoor security camera with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $66.99

Outdoor Security Cams: $51 off Blink outdoor security camera with free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $78.99

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $110 off Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot plus free shipping

Was: $248.99

Now: $139.00

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $50 off Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot plus free shipping

Was: $298.99

Now: $249.00

Ring Floodlight Motion Camera: $59 off Ring security floodlights with free shipping

Was: $249.00

Now: $189.99

Ring Home Security System: $80 off Ring Home security alarm monitoring system with free shipping

Was: $268.98

Now: $188.98

TVs AND FIRE TV DEALS

Fire TV Stick: $15 off Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote plus free prime shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $24.99

Fire TV Stick 4K: $15 off Fire TV stick 4K with Alexa voice remote plus free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $34.99

Fire TV Cube: $60 off Fire TV Cube ultra-4K with Alexa hands free plus free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $59.99

Fire TV Recast: $50 off Fire TV Recast 500 GB DVR with free shipping

Was: $229.99

Now: $179.99

32-inch Smart TV Fire Edition: $40 off smart LED Fire edition TV with free shipping

Was: $170.00

Now: $129.99

39-inch Smart TV Fire Edition: $60 off smart LED Fire edition 1080p TV with free shipping

Was: $250.00

Now: $89.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA