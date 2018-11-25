Mark my words: this will be the biggest Cyber Monday in history! Retailers are starving for sales following Black Friday and many of the deals reflect some serious retail desperation.
If you shopped from any of my deal lists on Black Friday, your purchase was at its lowest price. Many retailers will repeat certain Black Friday deals on Cyber Monday so if you see replication from one deal list to another, most of the deals below sold out Black Friday and are back in stock.
I have vetted all merchants and retailers. All deals are safe, legit and ready to rock!
If there is an item you don't see on this list, a better deal is right around the corner including holiday toys.
Click the play button for a look at the Top 10 deals overall, and scroll to the bottom for links to every deal!
The top 3 Cyber Monday sales
Michael Kors: Up to 60 pervent off with free shipping
Oakleys: Up to 55 off and free shipping
Pur-Well Beauty: $105 anti-aging beauty bundle with free shipping for $59.99
Stores with Cyber Monday deals and sales, in alphabetical order
Abercrombie: 50 percent off with free shipping
Aeropostale: Up to 70 percent off
American Eagle: 40 percent off with free shipping
Ann Taylor: 50 percent off with free shipping
Banana Republic: 50 percent off everything with free shipping
Coach: Up 60 percent off select styles and 30 percent off full priced styles
Forever 21: Up to 80 percent off
Gap: Up to 50 percent off everything + free shipping
Garage: 40 percent off with free shipping over $25
Guess: 40-60 percent off entire store
Handsome Man: Up to 80 percent off with free shipping
H&M: 30 percent off with free shipping
JCrew: 50 percent off entire store
Jack&Jones: 50 percent off select styles and 30 percent off everything else
LaCoste 40 percent off with free shipping
Levis: 40 percent off everything
Lids: 35 percent off orders of $40 or more
Mac Cosmetics: 25 percent off storewide
Michael Kors: Up to 60% off + free shipping
Nike: Up to 40 percent off with free shipping
North Face: Up 60 percent off with free shipping
Oakleys: Up to 55 percent off with free shipping
Old Navy: 40 percent off store-wide
Pur-Well Beauty: $105 anti-aging beauty bundle + free shipping for $59.99
Pottery Barn: 25 percent off with free shipping
Roots Clothing: 30-40 percent off with free shipping
Steve Madden: 30% off with free two-day shipping
Top Shop Clothing: Up to 50 percent off
Tory Burch: Up to 60 percent off
Uggs: Up to 50 percent off with free shipping
White House Black Market: 40 percent off with free shipping
The top 20 Cyber Monday deals
20) $100 off top-rated non-stick Italian 6 piece cookware set with free shipping
Was: $249.99
Now: $149.99
19) $40 off 12-piece multi-tool swiss army equivalent with free shipping
Was: $69.99
Now: $29.99
18) Easy Canvas Prints: 93 percent off custom canvas prints with free delivery
Was: $69.98
Now: $4.90
***Additional sizes and discounts available
17) $50 off iClever Jump Starter and power bank with SOS light and free shipping
Was: $99.99
Now: $49.99
16) $45 off Pur Well Ageless three-piece beauty set with free shipping
Was: $104.97
Now: $59.99
15) $24 off Mega Power wireless fast smartphone charger with free shipping
Was: $49.99
Now: $24.99
14) $150 off Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi
Was: $349.99
Now: $199.99
13) $100 off HP, Acer, Lenovo and Samsung laptops / Chromebooks with free shipping
Was: $239 - $300
Now: $119 - $199
12) $100 off top-rated Pur Sleep Cool Touch mattress topper with free shipping
Was: $189.99
Now: $89.99
***King Size adds $10
11) $50 off shoulder, neck and leg robo massager with free shipping
Was: $119.99
Now: $69.99
10) $45 off top-rated 8-inch chef knife with free shipping
Was: $69.99
Now: $24.99
9) $20 off the most powerful power bank in its price range with free shipping
Was: $54.99
Now: $34.99
8) $60 off Pur-Dream Sleep Cool Gel Pillow with free shipping
Was: $99.98
Now: $39.99
7) $50 off Pur-Hydrate Luxury Sheet Sets with free delivery
Was: $99.99
Now: $49.99
6) $90 off noise canceling Bluetooth wireless headphones with free shipping
Was: $180.99
Now: $89.99
5) $70 off the cord-cutting 4K TV LIVEBOX, get free TV and free shipping
Was: $149.99
Now: $79.99
4) $70 off Carbon Fiber minimalist RFID blocking wallet + free shipping
Was: $129.99
Now: $59.99
3) $120 off the no 1-rated gravity weighted blanket in the country with free shipping
Was: $249.99
Now: $129.992) $100 off the no.1-rated sonic electric toothbrush with free shipping
Was: $169.99- 179.99
Now: $69.99 - $79.99
1) $120 off top rated Robo Vacuum and Robo Mop and free shipping
Was: $349.99
Now: $229.99
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.