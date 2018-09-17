ATLANTA - Reports from Bloomberg indicate that Atlanta-based Coca-Cola may be looking at getting into cannabis-based beverages, but the beverage giant denied those reports in a statement released Monday.

The burgeoning industry has created a demand for edible products infused with cannabidol (CBD) - the non-psychoactive constituent part of cannabis that can be used to limit pain, according to some experts.

According to the Bloomberg report, Coca-Cola says it is monitoring the young 'edibles' industry and is interested in drinks infused with CBD. Coca-Cola has been engaged in talks with Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis to develop the beverages, Bloomberg said.

However, Coke officials released a statement on Monday denying interest in marijuana.

“We have no interest in marijuana or cannabis. Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world. The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time.”

The company declined to comment on additional speculation.

CBD it is an ingredient that comes from marijuana plants, but doctors say it will not get you high because it does not have THC in it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the difference is that marijuana, which is the dried leaves of the cannabis plaint, does contain THC.

Bloomberg says Molson Coors Brewing is starting a joint-venture with Quebec-based Hydropothecary Corp., and Diageo, PLC, maker of Guinness is looking at a possible deal with at least three Canadian cannabis producers.

