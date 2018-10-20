SALISBURY, N.C. -- If you live near the Davidson-Rowan County line, you probably heard a loud boom on Friday.

It was the old Buck Steam Station crumbling to the ground.

Duke Energy's first coal plant in Salisbury, N.C., was decommissioned and imploded with nearly 300 charges of explosives.

The Buck Steam Station began operating in 1926 and was retired in 2013.

Buck Steam Station in 1926

The Buck site continues to serve Duke Energy customers through a combined-cycle natural gas plant.

A new coal ash reprocessing unit is also under construction on the Buck site.

Ash evacuation will begin in 2020. The site where the steam station once stood will become a grassy field.

Buck Combined-Cycle Plant Today

