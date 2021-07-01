x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

SXSW, Alamo Drafthouse, UT Austin among venues receiving millions in SBA grants

The average amount received was around $283,000.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Small Business Association has released the list of businesses that have received Restaurant Revitalization Funds.

It shows 6,400 Texas businesses have received $1.6 billion in aid. The average amount awarded was $283,000.

Money from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant shows Alamo Drafthouse was awarded $18 million. SXSW was awarded $8 million.

Here's a look at what some other well-known Austin venues and organizations received:

  • Antone's Holdings LLC - $697,257
  • Austin Symphony Ochestra Inc. - $509,150
  • Austin Theatre Alliance - $4,154,818
  • Ballet Austin Inc. - $2,135,039
  • Blanton Museum of Art - $526,495
  • C3 Management LLC - $2,294,801
  • Esther's Follies Inc. - $816,439
  • Film Society of Austin - $214,503
  • Messina Touring Group LLC - $8,350,500
  • Stubb's Austin Restaurant Co. - $5,018,896
  • The Parish Austin LLC - $286,909
  • The University of Texas at Austin - $9,205,546
  • Violet Crown Cinema Austin LLC - $1,277,928
  • VORTEX Repertory Company - $504,910
  • Zachary Scott Theatre Center - $2,665,060

Click here for more information.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin resident claims $5 million scratch-off ticket

'I can't breathe' | Family shares last moments after vaccinated San Antonio mother dies from COVID-19

Second special session continues Monday after storm floods Texas Capitol building, lawmaker says