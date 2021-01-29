Beaumont pop-up shop to display dozens of small businesses on Saturday

The organizers participated in pop-up shops in metropolitan areas like Houston. Now, they're bringing the experience to Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Whether you're in the mood to support local businesses or to get a jump start on celebrating Black history month, an upcoming event can help you get out of the house for both.

A pop-up shop featuring small black-owned businesses across Southeast Texas is happening in Beaumont on Saturday.

The large-scale pop up will include 26 vendors with products ranging from Cajun food and cigars to custom-made tumblers and accessories.

The organizers are Southeast Texas natives and small business owners, LaSonia Latulas and Isean Isedore. The mother-daughter duo participated in pop-up shops in metropolitan areas like Houston. Now, they’ve decided to bring the experience to Beaumont.

“With all the COVID and everything and the families hurting, especially small businesses, we decided to do one in our home area,” Latulas said. “And it’s all black-owned businesses. They get to come and set up their products and services, and we’ll open the doors for the public to come and shop.”

The event will last from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Dorie E. Miller Hall located at 3430 West Cardinal Drive.

“We’re excited that we’re able to bring something to the community, to allow the community to support small businesses and to make a profit from it because all of these small businesses have suffered one way or the other due to COVID,” Latulas said.

If you’re not interested in buying products, there will also be an on-site photographer taking valentine’s day photos for the romantic holiday.

The small business owners are looking to hold another pop-up shop in late March. Small businesses in Southeast Texas that are interested in being a vendor can contact Just the Beginning event planning at jtbevents1@gmail.com