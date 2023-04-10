San Antonio group encouraging Latinas to take charge to close the pay gap

October 5 marks how far into the calendar Latinas work to earn what men earned the previous year in its entirety.

SAN ANTONIO — October 5 marks National Latina Equal Pay Day, normally reserved for raising awareness of wage discrepancies in the workplace.

But this year a San Antonio group, Latinas Advocating to Increase National Advancement and Success – or L.A.T.I.N.A.S. – wants Latinas to take charge and change the narrative.

"Latinas are only paid about 55 cents for every $1 paid to their white male counterparts for the same amount of work," says Gloria Ramos-Cortes.

L.A.T.I.N.A.S. for pay equity says statistics show Latinas are paid unfairly for the work and value they bring to their organizations.

"We know this issue is not going to go away," Ramos-Cortes says.

Research from the American Association of University Women shows it will take about 400 years to close the pay gap Latinas face, adding they will earn $1 million less over the course of their careers.

October 5, meanwhile, it more than just a day of awareness; it marks how far into the calendar Latinas work to earn what men earn the previous year in its entirety.

"Our daughters will face the same injustices if we don't do something now," Ramos-Cortes said. "Our future Latinas are counting on us."

L.A.T.I.N.A.S. is issuing a call to action, hoping to spur Latina workers to hold their employers accountable.

"Let's focus in on meeting with our supervisor, meeting with your employer and having discussions about salary," says Ramos-Cortes

But, the group says, preparation ahead of those meetings is crucial. You can prepare by creating a performance portfolio, showing the value you bring to your employer; researching industry and salary information; and updating your resume.

"Latinas are already doing the work, but they are being paid unequally," Ramos-Cortes said. "There is an injustice that needs to be corrected."

If you would like more information about the initiative, you can visit the group's Facebook page here.

