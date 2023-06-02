Neches Brewing Company to take over Pour Brothers brewery in Beaumont

The brewery is planning to use the space to expand operations and begin brewing for distribution.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The taps could soon be flowing again at a downtown Beaumont brewery when the Neches Brewing Company comes to Beaumont.

The Port Neches brewery will be setting up shop in the home of the former Pour Brothers Brewery in the 500 block of Wall St in downtown Beaumont.

The announcement came in a June 2, 2023, Facebook post announcing the Neches Brewing Company owners would be getting the keys to the building that day.

The brewery is planning to use the space to expand operations and begin brewing for distribution according to the Facebook post.

Pour Brothers announced in December 2022 that it would be closing for good at the end of January 2023.

Customers and the community had rallied around the popular spot hoping to keep it open.

The brewery was expected to close in early 2022 when the owners cited struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in customers.

The brewery had to shut down for five months in 2020. Once the brewery reopened, owners were forced to adjust to only offering to-go beers.

For a while, the brewery was only bringing in about half the revenue per week it needed to remain financially stable.

Following the January 2022 announcement, the Beaumont community showed an "outpouring of support." Loyal brewery customers swarmed the business the day the announcement was made to pick up last-minute cases.

A GoFundMe was started in an attempt to save the brewery and to help it obtain a brewpub license. By January 30, 2022, the GoFundMe had raised more than $10,000, and in total raised more than $21,000.

The money raised from the GoFundMe and other funds allowed owners to make changes to the business. This allowed the Pour Brothers Brewery to reopen and continue serving the Southeast Texas community for a while.

"Unfortunately, these changes have not brought about sufficient increases in sales to keep the brewery running and we will be closing in six weeks, at the end of January," owners said in a Facebook post.

