H-E-B updates purchasing limits, mostly on non-food items

You might have to get to the store early if you need paper towels or sanitizer.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B has once again updated its purchasing limits "to make sure all customers have access to products they need" amid a coronavirus surge and increased likelihood that Texans will be staying home after the state ordered all bars to close indefinitely. 

The limits are mostly limited to non-food items. The only food limit that is in place at all H-E-B stores as of Saturday is brisket, of which customers can buy no more than two products. 

Below is the list of current purchasing limits on other products:

  • Bath tissue multipack: 2
  • Bath tissue singles: 2
  • Paper towels: 2
  • Acetaminophen: 2 total (including baby, trial and travel sizes)
  • Acid controller/famotidine and pepcid, 50-count and larger: 1
  • Acid controller/famotidine and pepcid, smaller than 50-count: 2
  • Disinfecting/antibacterial sprays: 2
  • Disinfecting/antibacterial wipes: 2
  • Trial and travel-sized disinfecting and antibacterial sprays and wipes: 2
  • Hand sanitizer: 10
  • Hand soap: 4
  • Hydrogen peroxide: 2
  • Rubbing alcohol and swabs: 2
  • First aid and cleaning gloves: 2

