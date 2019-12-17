MCKINNEY, Texas — Sankar Arumugam always dreamed of being a homeowner, but he didn’t expect for his home to deliver surprises so soon.

Arumugam closed on his first house in McKinney last Friday. On Sunday afternoon, a FedEx delivery driver drove through his fence in the backyard.

“That’s when we heard a loud bang,” Arumugam said. “My first thought was, ‘Is somebody hurt? What’s going on out there? Is the driver hurt?'”

But the driver was not hurt. He was fine. And in a video captured by Arumugam, you can see the driver simply back out and keep driving.

"I saw that he was not going to stop, he was just going to pull out. I took out my phone and I started shooting a video," Arumugam said.

After the accident, FedEx released the following statement:

“The behavior depicted in this video is inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground expects from its service providers. Safety is our top priority, and we are grateful that no one was injured as a result of this incident. We offer our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by this situation and are in direct contact with the homeowner to resolve this matter.”

The company would not say if the employee was disciplined or fired.

“We remain committed to taking appropriate action in response to this matter; however, we are not at liberty to discuss specifics when it comes to the personnel matters of service providers and their employees.”

Last month, a FedEx driver hit a dog in a driveway in Caddo Mills and kept driving. The incident was captured on doorbell camera and FedEx agreed to pay that dog's veterinarian bills.

