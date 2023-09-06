College St Chick-fil-A in Beaumont closes temporarily for remodeling

The restaurant will reopen for drive-thru only on September 21 before the entire remodel is complete.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Diners along College St in Beaumont looking to "eat mor chikin" for lunch on Wednesday were out of luck as the Chick-fil-A store near Interstate 10 has been closed for remodeling.

The popular restaurant and parking lot is now surrounded by a 4-foot tall fence and some of the driveways are blocked by large orange barricades.

An August 24, 2023, Facebook post noted that the location would be closing temporarily on September 6 for remodeling and that they would be back "better than ever."

A Facebook reel video posted on Wednesday, September 5, 2023, said "we plan to reopen September 21st as drive thru only."

In the meantime the Dowlen Rd restaurant remains open according to both posts. Employees from the Collège St. store are currently working at Dowlen according to a local manager.

The College St location is expected to fully reopen sometime after opening back up as drive thru only the manager told 12News,

The Mid-County Chick-fil-A has been closed for an extensive remodel since June 1, 2023 according to it's Facebook page.

Plans are to have that location on Memorial Blvd reopened sometime in September according to its Facebook page.

Photos on the Mid-County location's page showed what appeared to be a fairly extensive remodel is being done there.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.