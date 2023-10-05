Chick-fil-A on College St. in Beaumont reopens after brief remodel

The restaurant reopened for dine-in on Oct. 2, 11 days after the estimated reopen date.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Diners along College St. in Beaumont are now able to get their Chick-fil-A fix.

The Chick-fil-A near Interstate 10 has reopened following a brief remodel.

The restaurant and parking lot was previously surrounded by a 4-foot tall fence and some of the driveways were blocked by large orange barricades.

An Aug. 24, 2023, Facebook post noted that the location would be closing temporarily on Sept. 6 for remodeling and that they would be back "better than ever."

The restaurant opened late September for drive-thru only.

The restaurant reopened for dine-in on Oct. 2, 11 days after the estimated reopen date, according to their Facebook.

The Mid-County Chick-fil-A on Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur is officially back open after being closed since June.

The restaurant underwent an extensive remodel beginning on June 1, 2023, according to its Facebook page.

An approximate reopen date was initially set for Aug. 24, 2023.

The restaurant officially opened on Sept. 19, 2023 at 3 p.m.

As part of the remodel, drive-thru lanes were expanded with additional canopy coverage. The playground, kitchen and dining room was also upgraded.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.