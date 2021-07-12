American Airlines CEO leaving top job

Doug Parker has been CEO for 20 years and plans to end his tenure in March.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The chief executive officer of Fort Worth-based American Airlines is stepping down next year, the airline announced Tuesday morning.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker will retire on March 31. He will be succeeded by Robert Isom, who is currently the president of American. Isom also will join the airline’s board of directors on that same date, and Parker will continue to serve as chairman of American’s board, the company said in a news release.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve for 20 years as an airline CEO," Parker said. "I am forever grateful to the American team, whose commitment to taking care of each other and our customers has never wavered and will continue to drive our success going forward."

American says that Isom, who was named president in 2016, brings more than 30 years of global industry and leadership experience across finance, operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances, pricing and revenue management.

“I want to thank Doug for his partnership over the past two decades. He is a leader and teacher who inspires all around him and leaves an incredible legacy at American and in our industry," Isom said in the news release. "Looking ahead, I am deeply honored to be working alongside the best team in the industry and know that we will achieve great things together.”

Parker became CEO of America West Airlines 10 days before 9/11 and led the merger of America West and U.S. Airways. He later led the merger of U.S. Airways and American Airlines.

In a statement this week, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants praised Parker's tenure at American.

"As airlines were faced with massive employee layoffs, CEO Doug Parker worked tirelessly to secure funding to not only keep our airline running but also keep our Flight Attendants connected to their pay and healthcare benefits through his support for the Payroll Support Program," the union said. "We are grateful for his dedication to caring for the employees of American Airlines."

Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt with Atmosphere Research Group said Parker's retirement is a "loss for American, but it's a gain for American."

"Parker was one of the industry leaders who lobbied for and got financial support in terms of loans, grants, and wage subsidies for US airlines when COVID occurred," Harteveldt explained.

At the same time, "We can't ignore the fact that under Mr. Parker’s leadership, American has struggled operationally with customer service and with its employee relations," he added, pointing to the October weekend when American canceled more than 1,000 flights. The airline blamed bad weather and a staff shortage.

"There's no question that there's been a lot of tension between labor and management," Harteveldt said. "The airline way over scheduled itself this past summer."

There are about 30,000 employees in North Texas, making American the second-largest employer in the region.

American Airlines has been working to bring more staff in as travel demand increases. Nearly 1,800 flight attendants planned to return from leave on Nov. 1 with the remainder coming back by Dec. 1, American said last month. The airline will also have over 600 new hire flight attendants by the end of December.

At the end of October, American told WFAA that they were working to get 4,000 new team members to join the company at various airports, including in reservations, in anticipation of the holiday season.

After that, it'll be Isom's turn to lead the company. Harteveldt said Isom should have an advantage - that should hopefully benefit customer in the long run.