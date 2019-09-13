BEAUMONT, Texas — Friday the 13th is considered the unluckiest day of the year. But what do you really know about the superstition and how it got so unlucky?

The 13th falls on a Friday at least once every year, but it can occur as many as three times. It happens on months that being on a Sunday.

In 2019 and 2020, there will be two Friday the 13ths, but in 2021 and 2022, it will only happen once.

The origin of 'Friday the 13th'

Many historians believe the superstition of Friday the 13th has biblical origins, but there is no record of the date being associated with bad luck before the 19th century.

According to the New Testament of the Holy Bible, there were 13 people present for the last supper of Jesus the day before the crucifixion on Good Friday.

Judas Iscariot, the apostle who betrayed Jesus, has been described as 'the 13th guest' at the Last Supper.

Many feel the number 13 was considered a bad omen before it was fixed with falling on a Friday.

Many hotels and large office buildings don't have a 13th floor and some houses or apartments don't include the number 13 solo.

Friday's bad luck also has biblical origins. Friday is said to be the day Eve gave Adam the apple from the Tree of Knowledge. It's also reportedly the day Cain killed his brother Abel.

RELATED: Rare Friday the 13th full moon to appear this week

Friday the 13th in Pop Culture

You're probably familiar with the 1980 horror flick Friday the 13th. But before the hockey mask killer Jason, there was another marker of fear.

Paramount Pictures



In 1907, the novel Friday, the Thirteenth was published. Author Thomas William Lawson wrote about a New York City stockbroker who "plays on superstitions about the date to create chaos on Wall Street and make a killing on the market," according to History.com.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt believed in the superstition. So much that he reportedly never had a 13th guest at a dinner table and would never travel on the 13th day of any month.

RELATED: 13 Ways To Remove The Fear, Embrace Friday The 13th

RELATED: Weird Facts About Friday The 13th



Fear the Day

There are an estimated 17 to 21 million people who have a fear of Friday the 13th. It's called Paraskavedekatriaphobia. Some people are so scared they avoid normal routines and avoid leaving their homes.

Several studies have disproved a correlation between Friday the 13th and an increase in auto accidents.

But there have been several notable events in history that have occurred on Friday the 13th including the German bombing of Buckingham Palace in 1940, a deadly cyclone that killed more than 400,000 in Bangladesh in 1970, and the death of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996.

There have also been two notable plane crashes to occur on a Friday the 13th. In October 1972, a plane carrying Uruguayan ruby players crashed on the way to Chile. 31 died in that crash. That same day a plane crashed in Moscow killing all 174 on board.

On April 13, 2029, an asteroid, 99942 Apophis, is expected to pass dangerously close to Earth. The asteroid is estimated to sail only 31,000 kilometers from the Earth's surface.

RELATED: Not science fiction: Mission to deflect asteroid is set for 2021 launch

If that happens, it would be the closest an asteroid has gotten to Earth. It could appear ten times closer than the moon.