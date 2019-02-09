LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Did any of you go to see Weird Al Yankovic perform at Verizon Arena on Sunday night?

One long time fan was took sick to make it, but as it turns out what happened to him was even better! The singer and comedian came to visit him in his hospital room.

Lonnie Craig's sister, Julie Craig,‏ reached out to the singer on social media, tweeting, "My brother is currently in UAMS hospital in Little Rock with cancer. I just found out Weird Al is going to be in Little Rock Sept. 1, trying to connect."

With the help of UAMS, Weird Al showed up!

Julie says that Lonnie has been a fan of Weird Al since the 80's.

RELATED: Dropkick Murphys perform outside window of house-ridden 3-year-old battling cancer

RELATED: Here's 5 movies you might've missed this year

RELATED: First they fell in love with music. Then they fell in love with each other.