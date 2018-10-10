Pucker up! Learn how to create all-natural lip balm using beeswax and honey.

HOW TO MAKE DIY LIP BALM

MATERIALS:

  • ½ tsp honey
  • 1 tbsp sweet almond oil
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1 ½ tsp beeswax pellets
  • lip balm pots

DIRECTIONS:

  • Microwave all but honey until melted.
  • Stir in honey until incorporated. You can reheat the mixture if it thickens before you can pour it.
  • Pour into balm pots.
  • Allow to harden.

