EDNA, Texas — An Edna man has created a custom casket for 5-year-old Sierra Patino, the girl whose body was found in a closet inside a Houston apartment.

Trey Ganem, of SoulShine Industries, posted pictures of the casket on his Facebook page Monday morning.

“Sierra Patino's story captured the hearts of everyone here at SoulShine,” wrote Ganem. “We had the privilege of creating her casket in a Minnie Mouse theme, which she loved. You can see her light shined through the design and may it shine on for eternity. Sending all of our love and prayers to her loved ones.”

He ended the post by writing “#JusticeForSierra”.

Ganem has drawn national attention with his custom caskets for Maliah Davis, Sutherland Springs shooting victims, fallen law enforcement officers, and many others.

