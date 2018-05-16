No matter what you're looking for, you can always find it downtown in the great city of Port Neches!
Take a walk downtown along Port Neches Avenue on Saturday, June 23, 2018 and be on the lookout for #LovePN on store fronts.
On this special day all shops with #LovePN on their door are offering 10% off as well as donating 1% of all revenue made back to the City of Port Neches.
Come on out and show some love to Port Neches Avenue and #LovePN!
Participating businesses include...
(409) 722-4848
1208 Port Neches Ave
M - F 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
(409) 720-8264
1125 Dallas Street
W - Sa 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
(409) 722-1041
1313 Port Neches Ave
Tu - F 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
(409) 729-7910
910 Port Neches Ave
Taking walk-ins all day for "Shop Local" on June 23, 2018
Mike’s Old Fashioned Soda Fountain
(409) 985-5194
1302 Port Neches Ave
W - F 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sa 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Su 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The Yellow Rose Antiques
(409) 722-2265
1303 Port Neches Ave
Th - Sa 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
(409) 853-4000
1224 Port Neches Avenue
Tu - F 10:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sa 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.