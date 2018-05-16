No matter what you're looking for, you can always find it downtown in the great city of Port Neches!

Take a walk downtown along Port Neches Avenue on Saturday, June 23, 2018 and be on the lookout for #LovePN on store fronts.

On this special day all shops with #LovePN on their door are offering 10% off as well as donating 1% of all revenue made back to the City of Port Neches.

Come on out and show some love to Port Neches Avenue and #LovePN!

Participating businesses include...

The Cherry Tree

(409) 722-4848

1208 Port Neches Ave

M - F 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Crows Nest

(409) 720-8264

1125 Dallas Street

W - Sa 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Leo Weeks Photographers

(409) 722-1041

1313 Port Neches Ave

Tu - F 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Salon 910

(409) 729-7910

910 Port Neches Ave

Taking walk-ins all day for "Shop Local" on June 23, 2018

Mike’s Old Fashioned Soda Fountain

(409) 985-5194

1302 Port Neches Ave

W - F 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sa 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Su 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The Yellow Rose Antiques

(409) 722-2265

1303 Port Neches Ave

Th - Sa 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wren

(409) 853-4000

1224 Port Neches Avenue

Tu - F 10:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sa 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

