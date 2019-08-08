BEAUMONT, Texas — From film festivals to country concerts and even a bug buffet, there are lots of events happening around the Golden Triangle this weekend. Here are five of the big events:

BMT Film Festival begins Aug. 10

DiscoverBeaumont.com



BEAUMONT — The BMT Film Fest will feature films, documentaries, short films, animated features and student films at the historic Jefferson Theatre. The nonprofit organization Boomtown is coordinating the film contest. The festival concludes with a screening of "Not Me" by Lamar University film professor Mahmoud Salimi.

August 5-10

Jefferson Theatre

Tickets: $5/day or $20/weekly pass

"Fame the Musical" at the Port Arthur Little Theatre

Visit Port Arthur



PORT ARTHUR — It's the musical that inspired generations to fight for fame and light up the sky like a flame. The Port Arthur Little Theatre will perform the high-octane, international sensation "FAME" beginning on Aug. 9. The performance is rated PG-13 for some thematic elements.

August 9-11

Port Arthur Little Theatre

Tickets: $15/adults, $11/students, $13/seniors, teachers & military

Texas native Aaron Watson returns to Beaumont Aug. 10

Ford Park Facebook



BEAUMONT — Texas native and country star Aaron Watson will perform at Ford Arena on Saturday, Aug. 10. The "Outta Style" singer will perform with fellow Texans Kevin Fowler and Jon Stork. Watson will be performing songs from his albums Vaquero and Underdog as well as his latest release Red Bandanna.

August 10 @ 7 p.m.

Ford Arena

Tickets: Start at $22

Free Family Arts Day: “Eat a Bug!”

Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau



BEAUMONT — Ever been tempted to try a fried cricket? Children and families can take part in a bug buffet at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas' "Eat a Bug!" Family Arts Day. It's one of AMSET's most popular events. In addition to trying creepy, crawly delicacies, there are also hands-on art activities.

August 10

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Free Admission

Spindletop Roller Girls

Spindletop Roller Girls



BEAUMONT — The Spindletop Roller Girls returns to the Civic Center to take on Northshore Rollerderby on Aug. 10. The Spindletop Roller Girls were founded in 2008 as the original flat-track women's roller derby league in Beaumont. They are members of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association and play at the Civic Center several times throughout the year.

August 10 @ 7 p.m.

Beaumont Civic Center

Tickets: Start at $12; $5 for kids



