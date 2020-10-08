'Overflowing with kittens' | Beaumont Animal Care waiving August kitten adoption fees

The shelter currently has more than 50 cats and kittens looking for a forever home.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is file video from January 2019 when the shelter officially became a no-kill shelter.

Beaumont Animal Care is waiving adoption fees for all cats under one year of age for the month of August.

"Beaumont Animal Care is bursting at the seams with kittens," shelter spokesperson Viviana Lopez said in a news release. "With summer comes kitten season, and we're feeling the heat."

The shelter currently has more than 50 cats and kittens looking for a forever home.

Adoptable kittens at Beaumont Animal Care are posted on the shelter's Facebook page under the photo album Felines of Beaumont Animal Care. The cats are also posted on PetFinder.com, listed under Beaumont Animal Care.

Anyone who finds a furry friend they would like to meet should call the shelter at (409) 838-3304 to schedule an appointment.