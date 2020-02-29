AMHERST, N.Y. — Dogs looking for forever homes will grace pizza boxes in Amherst, at least during the weekend.

Customers who order from Just Pizza on Saturday and Sunday will find their box tops with a flier featuring an adoptable dog from the Niagara SPCA.

“We are always looking for ways that our business can give back, so when Niagara SPCA approached us about advertising their shelter dogs on our pizza boxes, it was a no-brainer,” Mary Alloy, owner of Just Pizza in Amherst, said in a statement.

“We hope our customers enjoy seeing the dog’s adorable faces as much as we do and that it helps these beautiful animals find the loving homes they deserve.”

The Niagara SPCA and Just Pizza, located at 2319 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, are encouraging people to share their boxes on social media this weekend, hoping it spurs people who had been thinking about adoption.

NIAGARA SPCA

