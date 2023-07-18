Help 12News 'Clear the Shelters' this August at 3 Beaumont animal shelters

To adopt a dog or cat visit one of three participating shelters' websites to view available pets and fill out an application to adopt.

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is joining NBC and Telemundo stations across the country to team up with hundreds of shelters to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive in August 2023 that helps find loving homes for animals in need. More than 700,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

More than 1,000 shelters and rescues around the country have already registered to participate in this year's campaign.

This year we're working to clear the shelters at not one, but THREE Southeast Texas animal shelters!

12News is partnering with the Humane Society of Southeast Teas, Beaumont Animal Care and Beaumont Pets Alive to find homes for all of their dogs and cats during the month of August.

On August 26, 2023, join the 12News staff at The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, show you care, and give a pet a forever home, as we “Clear The Shelters."

The August event at the Humane Society will feature discounted adoptions, mobile dog grooming, a bounce house, food trucks and animal photo booth, a dunk tank, mobile video game suite and carnival games.

12News will be broadcasting live from the event.

Here's some video from last year's event...

To adopt a dog or cat visit the Humane Society of Southeast Texas’ website to view available pets and fill out an application to adopt.

The shelter will get back in touch with you via email and/or phone so please check your email after submitting an application.

The shelter will be in touch to let you know if you’ve been approved and to set up a to come meet you potential pet.

The shelter is currently full of cats and kittens and prefers to adopt out kittens together whenever possible.

