Spring into Love | Beaumont Animal Care begins spring adoption event

All pets adoption fees will be reduced to $20 Thursday-Saturday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is celebrating the first day of Spring with a huge adoption event.

All pet adoption fees have been reduced to $20 for the organization's 'Spring into Love' adoption event March 18-20. The normal pet adoption fee is $70.

The $20 adoption fee covers everything -- your new furry friend will be spayed or neutered, microchiped and will be up to date on all vaccines and flea prevention.

Beaumont Animal Care is located at 1884 Pine Street. They will be open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Beaumont Animal Care's lobby is still closed due to COVID-19, so all adoptions are being scheduled by appointment.

If you have questions you can contact them at 409-980-8311.

All available pets can be viewed online. Beaumont Animal Care says that once you find the pup or kitty you're interested in, you can schedule a meeting.

You can view all available dogs for adoption HERE

You can view all available cats for adoption HERE