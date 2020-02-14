CLEVELAND — Valentine's Day is, of course, a time for love. However, those feelings aren't just reserved for our "significant others"

One anonymous person made that very clear on this Friday, leaving a heartwarming message in the snow outside the Cleveland Clinic's main campus. Underneath a symbolic ribbon, it shouted out perhaps the most important woman in all of our lives.

"Mom, be brave."

We don't know who wrote the message, or just what obstacle their mother may be facing. But we do feel like we all echo the response of the hospital, who posted a photo of the moment on their Twitter page.

"To the person who wrote it, you've touched our hearts."