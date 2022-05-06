Class of 2022 | Here's how to give Southeast Texas graduating seniors a shout out

12News wants to make sure the Class of 2022 gets their shout outs.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The past three years have been tough for Southeast Texas students as they dealt with learning in the midst of a pandemic. 12News, BISD and Common Cents Credit Union are joining forces again this year to help you celebrate the Class of 2022. Scroll down to see the gallery.

12News wants to make sure the Class of 2022 gets their shout outs by accepting ONLY photos shot by YOU and NOT a photographer via the 12NewsNow App. To ensure we get your grad's name and info you MUST submit photos via the app.

Please DO NOT submit a professional or yearbook photo as we CAN NOT and WILL NOT use it.

Whether you’ve got a senior in college or senior in high school we know they're looking toward becoming a college freshman or getting that first big job so let's celebrate them!!

CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES! 🎉🎓

Make sure you watch 12News at Noon, The Beat at 4 p.m. and 12News at 5 p.m. to see if we show your senior on-air!

Here's our Senior Shout out Gallery! Scroll down for instructions on how to submit a photo.

Here’s how to do it via the 12NewsNow App

The ONLY way to share a photo of your favorite Southeast Texas graduate with us is to download the 12NewsNow App and scroll to the Senior Shoutout promo (see below).

Submit a photo of your favorite grad along with their name and school via the 12NewsNow App and we'll add it to our online gallery (above) and maybe even use it on-air during a newscast.

Be sure to tap on "Tell Us More About It" and include your grad's name and where they are graduating from!

