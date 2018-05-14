It's an Austin establishment that's creating a stinkin' community: Chicken **** Bingo.

Have you heard of it -- or smelled it?

"It's an awesome way to get together with friends and enjoy your Sunday afternoon," locals said.

Chicken **** Bingo has been entertaining Austinites at the Little Longhorn Saloon for more than four decades, and it's open for all ages, according to their website.

Chicken **** Bingo happens every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and it works eggsactly how you think it does.

So, we're not going to eggsplain it any further.

CLUCK HERE for more information.

