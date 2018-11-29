Discount footwear retailer Payless recently pranked fashion influencers in California.
Business magazine Fortune reports Payless stocked a bunch of its own merchandise inside an old Armani store and invited them to a store-opening celebration for a made-up designer called -- Palessi instead of Payless.
The influencers paid anywhere between $200-$600 for shoes normally sold for only $19.99-$39.99, according to INSIDER.
Within its first three hours of being open, Palessi sold more than $3,000 in shoes, INSIDER reported.
Maybe Payless should market themselves as high-end more often.
