Parents tie the knot with newborn in NICU as ring bearer

New parents Levi Gonzalez and Chandler Brock celebrated their son Yuriel's early arrival with a wedding in the NICU, with Yuriel as ring bearer.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Two new parents decided to make the most of it when their son arrived much earlier than expected.

Chandler Brock and Levi Gonzalez celebrated baby Yuriel's arrival with a wedding in the NICU. Their new bundle of joy was all too happy to serve as the smallest ring bearer you may ever see.

Staff at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital helped to decorate the room, get Yuriel dressed in a little bowtie for his wedding best and coordinated a celebratory meal for the couple.

Hospital Chaplain Laura Ramsey served as the officiant.