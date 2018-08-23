WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem police officer came to the rescue for an injured hawk.
The hawk was found on the side of University Parkway on Tuesday.
Winston-Salem Police tweeted photos of Officer Rosohac helping the bird.
In June, an injured owl that was saved by a state trooper in Forsyth County was released in Country Park in Greensboro.
RELATED: Injured Triad Owl on the Mend at Rehab Facility
PHOTOS | Rescued Owl Saved By Trooper Released In Greensboro
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users
© 2018 WFMY