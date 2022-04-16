Celebrating the Queen of Tejano on her 51st birthday

Today is National Selena Day, and we're celebrating the Queen of Tejano on what would have been her 51st birthday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — That's a clip from Selena's iconic Astrodome performance; an event that will live on forever alongside her legacy.

It's a good time to listen to some of your favorite songs, or visit the Selena Memorial in downtown Corpus Christi.

Selena Quintanilla was born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, Texas, just outside of Houston.

She became the lead singer for Selena y Los Dinos at just 10 years old, and won the Tejano Music Award for Female Vocalist when she was 15. But that wasn't all: Selena would go on to win that award nine times in a row.

It was an achievement that made history in the male-dominated world of Tejano music.

Selena was just 23-years-old when she was killed by the president of her fan club at a Corpus Christi motel on March 31, 1995. The young star confronted the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar, and accused her of mishandling the club's money. An argument ensued and ended with Selena being fatally shot.

And although she's missed, Selena's influence on the world is bigger than ever as her music reaches fans from her lifetime, and even those born after her passing.

On National Selena Day, we see just how much of a legacy she's left for generations to come.

