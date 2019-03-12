GOBLES, Mich. — Wahmhoff Farms Nursery donated 465 Christmas trees to U.S. troops and their families stationed at Fort Knox and Fort Hood military bases.

On Monday, the Gobles-based farm had 100 volunteers help loads hundreds of trees onto FedEx trailers that will drive them to the bases. They partnered with Trees for Troops to deliver real Christmas trees to members of the U.S. military.

Trees for Troops has delivered more than 225,000 Christmas trees to troops over the past 14 years—with the help of more than 800 tree growers.

Wahmhoff Farms Nursery thanked all of Monday's volunteers for their time, sense of humor and love for their country.

About 100 volunteers helped Wahmhoff Farms Nursery load up Christmas trees that will be delivered to two military bases.

Wahmhoff Farms Nursery

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.