Memorial held in George Floyd's hometown of Raeford, North Carolina

Hundreds of mourners paid respects during a public viewing before the service.

RAEFORD, N.C. — Hundreds of mourners paid respects to George Floyd in his North Carolina hometown on Saturday, twelve days after he was killed while in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd was born in Raeford, where his sister still lives.

It was an emotional day for all, as state representatives and local law officials joined the service in Hoke County, demanding change.

Speakers included Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin, U.S. Rep GK Butterfield, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson, Hoke County Commissioner James Leach, and Dr. Christopher Stackhouse, the pastor at St. Lewis Chapel.

"While we gather today to celebrate life, we know that our community and our nation are hurting. We also acknowledge the overwhelming grief we have felt today by the family. We know that we can't bring George Floyd back. However, we can make sure that justice is served," said Congressman Hudson, who represents Hoke County.