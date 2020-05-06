RAEFORD, N.C. — A public viewing and memorial service are scheduled for Saturday in Hoke County to honor the life of George Floyd, a man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is coordinating logistics for the ceremonies, according to a release.

Floyd was born in Raeford, North Carolina, where his sister currently lives.

A public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a private memorial service at 3 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters of the United American Free Will Baptist Denomination Inc.

WFMY News 2 will provide a livestream of the services.

