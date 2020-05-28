SAN ANTONIO — It's one thing to hear the familiar jingle of the ice cream truck rolling through your neighborhood and seeing the kids get wide-eyed with excitement. A popular San Antonio eatery is hoping adults can feel that thrill too when their margarita trucks are spotted driving down the streets.

On Wednesday, La Gloria announced the launch of its new margarita truck fleet, which will deliver home orders of their signature drinks (and snacks, of course) straight to residents' doorsteps.

Anyone ordering a margarita will also be required to buy a food item.

In a press release, La Gloria said the new effort came about as a desire to satisfy San Antonians who aren't ready to head out for a bite to eat just yet amid the ongoing pandemic. But the city has already seen heart-of-the-summer heat in recent weeks, making the craving for a cool margarita treat all the more sweeter.

The trucks will be available to deliver margarita orders at the following times:

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays

At the start, the margarita trucks will be limiting delivery to those who live within a three-mile radius of Crockett Park, just north of downtown. Other areas will be serviced beginning in June, the restaurant says.

"This new avenue of serving our customers also helps us to rebuild our business, in turn allowing us to hire back more members of our team," Chef Johnny Hernandez is quoted as saying in the release.

The company says staff will be wearing masks and gloves in compliance with guidance from medical experts.

Oh, and the margarita trucks start hitting San Antonio streets right away. So get those orders in on La Gloria's website.

