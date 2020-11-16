Maine fisherman goes viral on TikTok

Commercial fisherman Jacob Knowles of Winter Harbor has more than 6 million views on a video of him rescuing a bird from the water, 25 miles off-shore

WINTER HARBOR, Maine — Here's a sentence you don't read every day: A Maine fisherman has found fame on TikTok.

Jacob Knowles from Winter Harbor has earned more than 165,000 followers and millions of views on his TikTok videos. All of them show him on the job in some capacity: catching fish and lobster, or having fun on his boat with his crewmates.

His most viewed video though is a little different. Knowles shows how they sometimes happen upon birds out on the water and are able to rescue them. The short video has more than 6 million views and 1.5 million likes.