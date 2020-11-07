Fishing teams at Lamar State College Orange prepare for nationals after reeling in another win

Two freshmen at the college placed third in a fishing tournament Friday, which qualifies the team to compete in the national championship.

ORANGE, Texas — A freshman team with the Lamar State College Orange fishing club has advanced to nationals after a series of delays caused by COVID-19.

Anglers Trent Buchholz and Grady Doucet competed in the Abu Garcia College tournament Friday, July 10. The team reeled in five fish with a total weight of 17 pounds and 1 ounce at Fort Gibson Lake in Oklahoma.

LSCO freshmen Buchholz and Doucet placed third in the tournament qualifying them for the national championship.

This is the team’s first time competing with the LSCO fishing club as the two recently graduated from Hamshire-Fannett High School.

Buchholz and Doucet aren't the only competitors from the club who will be participating in nationals. Another LSCO team of anglers advanced to nationals earlier this year.

Brett Fregia and Jack Tindel qualified for the National Championship for BASS during their first tournament on Toledo Bend in January 2020.

Fregia and Tindel placed 24th out of 74 competitors at the Abu Garcia College tournament Friday.

A third team competed with the LSCO fishing club Friday. Anglers Jaithen Burns and Kooper Abernathy came in 57th place.

The college started the fishing club in the fall of 2019 and is already on a winning streak.

The national championship date and location has not been announced yet.