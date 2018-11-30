'Tis the season to spread a little holiday cheer! Count down the days until Christmas with this fun DIY.
HOW TO MAKE A DIY ADVENT CALENDAR
MATERIALS:
- Bingo chips
- Blank business cards
- Business card envelopes
- Magnets
- Hot glue gun and glue
DIRECTIONS:
1) Sort wooden bingo chips, arranging the numbers 1 through 25.
2) Hot glue magnets to the back of each chip. Allow to dry and set aside.
3) Write out activity gifts for each day (1 through 15) on business card size paper. Package in business card size envelopes.
4) Arrange envelopes on your refrigerator or magnetic board using the magnets arranged in numerical order.
