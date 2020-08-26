How one senior living community is thanking Beaumont first responders

This living facility sent a virtual "thank you" to those on the front lines, assisting the community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Pelican Bay Assisted Living took to social media to thank Beaumont first responders for their bravery and dedication to assisting the community as it prepares for Hurricane Laura.

As Laura nears landfall with an expected max sustained winds of 125 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center, Beaumont first responders are on the front lines to aid the community.

The assisted living facility said Wednesday they are evacuating residents. But they made sure to send a big "thank you" to the Beaumont Fire Rescue team for helping them get on the road.

