Sweet And Savory Butter Boards for Holiday Entertaining

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If your really want to be right on trend with something different for your guests this holiday season why not try a butter board! Jackie Lewandoski drops by Kitchen Chemistry in Stroudsburg where owner Lisa Diemer shows us how to create butter boards.
Lisa creates boards with cream cheese and berries, she also mixes cinnamon with butter to dip with mini gingerbread for dessert. She also put together a savory butter board with sun dried tomatoes, perfect for dipping with pretzels, crackers or crudités.