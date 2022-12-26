What you need to know to accomplish your new years resolutions

The new year is less than a week away.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — After having a baby Asiana Hollingshed noticed something different about herself.

"I was very unmotivated because I was very unhappy on the way I look. So I was like 'maybe I should just wait it out and I might get back in the groove,'" she said.

For her journey back in the gym she knew what to do for herself.

"The only way for me to get back up is for me to get back up and workout," Hollingshed said.

Which is why one of her new years resolutions was to continue to reach her fitness goals.

"Also get my family and my friends to workout," she said.

Licensed therapist Madison Norris says setting resolutions is about keeping your expectations manageable.

"One thing I always recommend is setting small achievable goals," Norris said.

She says to give yourself time to build up to your goals and to center yourself in them.

She listed some examples of how to set yourself up for success.

"The next three months I want to go to the gym once or twice a week. After that I want to change my diet," Norris said.

Something else to keep in mind is creating a small list.

"We are very bad at changing our routines so if we set five new years resolutions we're probably not going to stick to all five. So, setting one or two then building on because that's how we create lasting change," Norris said.

Lasting resolutions to carry many of us into many more years to come.

"I'm hoping by 2024 I reach my complete fitness goals. I want to look good, feel good. I want my quads to be strong. I want you to count my abs," Hollingshed said.