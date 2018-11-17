HOUSTON - Thousands are gathering downtown right now for the 69th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Millions more will watch the broadcast on KHOU 11, KHOU.com and our mobile app.

Rain cleared up in time for the parade, but there are still some wet roads out there. Chief Meteorologist David Paul says it will be cloudy and cool today.

2017 Thanksgiving Day Parade photos: Fans, floats and balloons

Thanksgiving Parade Photos: Fans, floats and balloons Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Country music star Raelynn entertained the crowd from the RodeoHouston float. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Mattress Mack, who welcomed hundreds of Harvey victims into his store, rode on a float on a giant recliner. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos) Tens of thousands of people bundled up and lined the streets of downtown Houston Thursday to watch the floats, giant balloons and entertainers at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Christine DiStadio photos)

The parade is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at Smith and Lamar streets. Houston’s MVPs, Rockets guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, will serve as this year’s grand marshals.

The parade will be re-broadcast on KHOU 11 at 10 a.m.

The 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at Smith and Lamar streets.

Colorful floats and balloons will be on display through the parade route, as well as appearances by the Apache Belles, high school marching bands and dance teams, Great Day Houston’s Debra Duncan and more.

Photos: Floats featured at the 2018 Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston

Photos: Floats featured at the 2018 Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Nov. 15, 2018, organizers showed off some of the floats that will fill the streets of Houston for the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Some downtown streets will be closed starting as early as noon Tuesday. View the full list of street closures here or below:

2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day... by on Scribd

The event is free and open to the public. General seating tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased here. Visit the City of Houston’s website for more information on the parade.