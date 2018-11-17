HOUSTON - Thousands are gathering downtown right now for the 69th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Millions more will watch the broadcast on KHOU 11, KHOU.com and our mobile app.
Rain cleared up in time for the parade, but there are still some wet roads out there. Chief Meteorologist David Paul says it will be cloudy and cool today.
The parade is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at Smith and Lamar streets. Houston’s MVPs, Rockets guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, will serve as this year’s grand marshals.
The parade will be re-broadcast on KHOU 11 at 10 a.m.
Colorful floats and balloons will be on display through the parade route, as well as appearances by the Apache Belles, high school marching bands and dance teams, Great Day Houston’s Debra Duncan and more.
Some downtown streets will be closed starting as early as noon Tuesday. View the full list of street closures here or below:
The event is free and open to the public. General seating tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased here. Visit the City of Houston’s website for more information on the parade.