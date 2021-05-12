USPS accepting letters to send to Santa before Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The United States Postal Service is reminding people of its Operation Santa program that allows kids to send letters to Santa, a news release from the postal service says.
This program, which has been making wishes come true for 109 years, started this year on Nov. 1.
Even with Christmas less than a month away, there's still time for people to get their letters into the mail for the big guy up north.
USPS says to write a letter to Santa, place it in an envelope, include a complete return address, add a postage stamp and put it in the mailbox.
All envelopes without postage stamps will not arrive at the location, the release says. Letters need to be postmarked by Dec. 10.
People can read letters sent to Santa on the USPS Operation Santa website. Envelopes without a full name and complete return addresses will not be posted on the site, USPS explains.